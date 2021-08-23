A Middle Tennessee Flood Recovery resource page is available online. The page consolidates various recovery resources and information for flood survivors.
Crisis Cleanup has established help line at 615-338-7404 where flood survivors can request volunteer clean-up assistance.
The Reunification Center at McEwen High School, 335 Melrose St., McEwen, is open Monday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. to help families locate missing people. The Waverly Department of Public Safety has released a list. If you have seen or talked to anyone on the list, call 931-582-6950 or go to the high school.
The American Red cross has set up a Flood in Tennessee online resource where flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe.
Several shelters remain open in Dickson, Hickman and Humphreys counties. Those shelters include:
- Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., Waverly, TN
- YMCA of Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson, TN
- First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., Waverly, TN
- Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Tennessee 100, Centerville, TN
Monetary donations to help flood survivors can be made online via:
- American Red Cross
- The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee – Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
- Nashville Community Resource Center
- Salvation Army
- United Way of Humphreys County: Text FLOODRELIEF to 269-89 to make a donation or visit the website.
- In Waverly, donations for victims can be made at First Federal Bank to the Humphreys Homeless Coalition account.
Anyone wanting to volunteer to help with cleanup and recovery can call 931-888-8011 or 931-888-8012. You can report after 8 a.m. to the volunteer staging area in the Dollar Tree parking lot at 515 W. Main St. volunteers will most your skills with those who have needs.
The National Guard Armory in Waverly is set up to receive food, water and cleaning supplies (No clothes of perishable food items) from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Items will be distributed to those who have been displaced and need these resources. If you need assistance, please bring identification. Please wear a mask. They will be available if you don’t have one.
Several counties in Middle Tennessee are also organizing collection points to take to Waverly later this week.
