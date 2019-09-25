(WSMV) - The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China is creating an unexpected side effect.
Farmers, unable to sell their products to Chinese consumers, are donating them to food banks across the country. Ten percent of the goods farmers produce are sent to the centers.
One in eight people here in Middle Tennessee, including, one in six children, struggle with hunger every day. You can make a difference for those people by donating your food or your time to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Every dollar donated provides four meals to people in need living here in our community.
For more information, head to the Second Harvest Food Bank's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.