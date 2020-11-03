NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mental health experts are warning that focusing on the “what if's” regarding the election can take a toll on your wellbeing.
“We want to stay informed and up to date, but we don’t want it to be all we're consumed with,” Jacob Henry with the Mental Health Cooperative warns.
Henry says that anxiety is creeping into people’s lives in this election season and having instant access to results is a double-edged sword.
“The catastrophizing on the worst-case scenario, which often times does not come true. If you’re somebody who’s voted, remind yourself I’ve done my part and that’s all I can do,” Henry says.
He suggests that while we wait for results, we find other activities to occupy time like cooking, reading, or finding something entertaining to watch.
“You want to up the ante a little, maybe go exercise.”
Exercise releases endorphins and endorphins make you happy. Jacob tells his clients that if you see results you wish were different, think about the next step that you can do to change the situation.
“When my clients take action and actually get active about the things that causes the anxiety it actually reduces their anxiety,” Henry says.
Henry also shared that when you wake up tomorrow, start thinking about how you can get involved to make local changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.