NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Who hasn’t felt like they don’t have enough time? Trying to make up time to build a new habit can be even harder. It might seem impossible to do anything new.
Ohio State professor Selin Malkoc believes that trying to pack in as much as possible might not be the best way to get more done. It might mean scheduling less.
In a series of projects, Malkoc and some of her colleagues studied the habit of scheduling with the arrival of new technology.
“Our iPhones are in our hands,” Malkoc said. “And we’re scheduling everything and we’re not only scheduling meetings, but we’re also scheduling like, leisurely, social activities in it.”
Malkoc and her colleagues wondered, in the domains of work and leisure if the scheduling has any unforeseen, negative consequences. They found at least one in each of the domains.
In the leisurely domain, they found that when people schedule their leisure, they’re more likely to think about it as work.
“It takes the qualities of work: having a strict beginning and, oftentimes, a strict ending time. our research finds that rough planning is the best medium,” Malkoc said. And by rough planning, I mean; maybe even having a day, and potentially a part of the day, planned for something, but still leaving it flexible and open to change.”
Malkoc said that in one of their studies, they asked people to tell them exactly when they were going to come and have their coffee break. Or they told them that they could come any time between six and eight.
The people who told us exactly when they were going to come enjoy their break from studying significantly less than those who came anytime between six and eight.
“In that particular study, people who had written down exactly when they were going to come, were more likely to show up,” Malkoc said. So, there definitely is the benefit of having those plans.”
In her own life, when she plans to go on a vacation or to see friends or family, Malkoc makes a list of things that she wants to achieve. This serves as her commitment tool.
“I actually make a list of things I want to achieve and that serves as my commitment tool,” she said. “And I roughly plan them, just like, ‘What it would be a good idea to do this on a Tuesday?’ And I roughly plan them, just like, ‘It would be a good idea to do this on a Tuesday, and maybe this is a Friday evening.’"
On the work format, Malkoc and her colleagues found that when people schedule time, especially for something that is upcoming, that the time leading up to that scheduled meeting feels shorter than any amount of equal time in their day.
“If I’ve got an event at 1 p.m., that one hour feels significantly shorter than an hour any other time in the day,” she said. “And we find that this is because the upcoming event looms closer, and people feel like whatever time I have is not quite sufficient to complete anything meaningful.’”
Malkoc said that the best thing that people can do is to focus on the clock time and not their internal clock.
“Now I literally remind myself, I’m just like, ‘This is an hour, it might be butting up to a different event and it’s going to feel shorter, but it’s still an hour,’” she said.
The same goes for vacations.
“It’s just like a week vacation feels so short, but if you really remind yourself, like, that is actually seven distinct days…. the more we can unpack that, the more we are likely to actually experience its full length, prospectively,” Malkoc said.
