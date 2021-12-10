NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An apartment maintenance supervisor talked with News 4 about how tenants can stay safe during severe weather.

When we get tornado warnings, you should head to the basement of your house to stay safe. However, some live in apartments in Middle Tennessee without a basement. Jonathan Ashley, the maintenance supervisor at West 46th Apartments in Nashville, said there are safe spots to take cover in the event of a tornado warning, no matter what apartment style.

"Make it to the middle part of your apartment, the innermost area, whether that be a walk in closet, your bathroom, anything away from windows and then just wait out the storm," Ashley said.

Some apartment maintenance supervisors said they have safe spaces for tenants on the other side of their apartment door.

"If residents do feel safer to come into the hallways, definitely do that. But, make sure it's part of the hallway that's away from the windows," Ashley said. "Most of the apartments do have master bedrooms that have large walk-in closets that are away from those windows and are big enough for multiple people to be in."

At the apartment complex in West Nashville, Ashley said residents who live on a higher floor could make their way down the stairs to the lowest level of the building.

"If they have time to make it to the bottom of the stairwell, some complexes do have a specific storm cellar," Ashely said. "That actually has a line that runs to an actual emergency box that they could call and let 911 know they're there in case something happens."

Ashley, who was walking down the stairs, showed News 4 where that apartment complex storm cellar is

"This is going to be our storm area. So anytime we have something like a tornado, this will be where that takes place," Ashley said. "You can see here we have our storm box. We test this one month to make sure it connects you directly with a 911 dispatcher."

Residents of any apartment complex should make sure to check with their apartment complex to see what their plans are, especially for residents who haven't experienced this kind of severe weather.

"Of course, when we residents move from out west or up north, we do have those conversations with them in case there is a severe weather conditions," Ashley said.