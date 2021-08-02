NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vacation rental scams are becoming more popular as people reserve getaways this summer.
Scammers are reportedly now posing as property owners and not only stealing your money, but ruining your vacation.
According to the FBI, the number of rental scams jumped 17% last year.
Online scammers are swiping pictures of properties they don't own, posting them for rent, and making off with the money.
It's bad timing for post-pandemic travelers and they're desperate for an escape.
Some red flags travelers can look out for are:
- Rental listing on social media that could be fake
- If the owner requests a wire payment
- Owner asks you to adjust the date of the rental
- If you can't reach them by phone
Click here for more information on the FBI's report.
