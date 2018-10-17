NASHVILLE,TN (WSMV) —NBC News reports that, according to a new study, Social Security scammers will comprise nearly half of all phone calls by next year."The scams we've been seeing lately are that your Social Security number has been deactivated. The Social Security Administration does not deactivate accounts," says Jennifer Walker, the Assistant Inspector General for Investigations with the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General.
According to NBC News, a lot of these calls are "robo-callers," leaving phone numbers or websites that, if contacted, could steal private information.
Other callers could be actual people, but they will still request important information, like social security numbers and credit card information.
"It is on very very rare occasions that someone from the Social Security Administration would call an individual and ask for this sort of information," Walker says.
NBC News reported that a call received from the SSA would usually be expected, as they will only contact individuals within the context of a previous conversation.
If you have questions about any communication that claims to be from the Social Security Administration or the Office of the Inspector General call 1-800-269-0271, and you can get more information about these scams or fill out a fraud report online at this link: http://bit.ly/2RRCEgl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.