NASHVILLE - Mayor John Cooper is looking for Nashville’s next round of neighbors to join the MyCity Academy and The Neighborhood Academy.
The MyCity Academy looks to engage new Americans looking to participate more deeply in Metro government. The application period for the academy ends Monday, Jan. 31.
The Neighborhood Academy is designed to help Nashvillians rediscover Metro’s civic processes and programs. It will also help residents identify issues facing Nashville’s neighborhoods.
In the academy, participants choose a challenge or opportunity they want to tackle and work together on policy recommendations. The deadline to apply for The Neighborhood Academy is Friday, Feb. 11.
According to a release from the Metro Government, since MyCity Academy’s launch in 2012, neighbors representing more than 64 countries have graduated from the program.
The release also states that 19 residents have come through The Neighborhood Academy since Mayor Cooper began the program in 2021.
To apply for the MyCity Academy, click here. To apply for The Neighborhood Academy, click here.
Both academies are set to begin this spring.
