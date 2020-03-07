NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Homeowners and renters in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties can now apply for disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses from the devastating tornadoes, according to TEMA.
Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties were designated for individual assistance on March 5. To be eligible to receive aid, storm damage and losses from the severe storms and tornadoes must have happened on March 3, 2020.
Those with homeowner’s policy should file insurance claims immediately before applying for disaster assistance. You are encouraged to get the process started quickly.
If you cannot return home or if your home is unlivable, click here or call 1-800-621-3362 to determine what federal, state, local or voluntary agency assistance may be available to you.
If you can return home and if it is safe to do so, click here to determine if state, voluntary or local organizations in your community can help. Your home should also have working power, water and sewer or septic service.
Disaster assistance can may provide temporary help and housing while you build a recovery plan. The federal government may also be able to help your recovery by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, accessible and secure. While FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments, those without insurance or those who may be underinsured may still get help after their insurance claims have settled.
