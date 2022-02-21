NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Severe Weather Awareness Week begins Monday in Tennessee, and each day on News4, we'll be breaking down the different types of severe weather storms can produce.
Let’s start the week off by discussing the lifecycle and making of a thunderstorm along with the different severe thunderstorm warning categories. Warm and humid air rises into the atmosphere and eventually condenses into cumulus clouds.
Those growing clouds are the first stage of thunderstorm development called the cumulus phase. Next, those clouds will continue to grow and organize into an eventual thunderstorm with a strong updraft and strong downdraft.
This phase is called the mature phase of a thunderstorm. Eventually, that updraft will weaken, and the downdraft will take over weakening the overall storm in what is called the dissipating phase.
Just about a year ago, the National Weather Service released new severe thunderstorm categories that can be issued as storms move through. Let’s look at each one.
The first is the Base Category with any storm having winds of 58 mph and/or quarter-sized hail. Any storm like that will immediately trigger a severe thunderstorm warning.
The second category is a considerable severe thunderstorm with winds of 70 mph and/or golf ball-sized hail. The final category is called a destructive severe thunderstorm warning. This is for any storm with winds of 80+ mph and or baseball-sized hail.
Any storm deemed destructive will instantly trigger an alert to your mobile devices. Stay tuned to the rest of severe weather awareness week as we break down the different threats we can see with severe storms.
