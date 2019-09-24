NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- With more than 100 members of congress calling for the start of an impeachment investigation into the President, News4 is Working For You with the steps involved.
The investigation formally begins in the House of Representatives, where a vote is cast on whether to bring "Articles Of Impeachment" against the president.
Once the Speaker of The House initiates the process, it requires a simple majority vote of over 50% of the House.
By MSNBC's count, the majority of the 235 Democrats holding seats in Congress have already supported an impeachment inquiry, based upon the Mueller Report.
From there, the process moves to the Senate chamber, where a formal trial is held.
House members act as prosecutors, Senators act as jurors, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over the hearing. A two-thirds majority vote is required in the 100-member Senate to convict and remove a president.
That has never happened, and requires 67 votes.
In previous Tweets, President Trump has claimed that he would ask the Supreme Court to intervene should Democrats attempt to impeach him, but the structure of U.S. government prevents, that - the founders explicitly rejected allowing an appeal of a Senate conviction to the federal judiciary.
In 1998 the House majority was held by Republican representatives, when a vote fell mostly along party lines to impeach President Clinton.
President Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, though not convicted by the Senate, by one vote.
Clinton was impeached in 1998, again not convicted by a Senate vote of less than a two-thirds majority.
In 1974 Richard Nixon was impeached by the House, and with the outlook in certainty of a Senate conviction, Nixon resigned.
Should President Trump be impeached in both chambers, and subsequently removed from office (something that has not yet happened in U.S. history) then Vice President Pence would fulfill the duties of President for the remainder of Trump's term, January 20, 2021.
