The country as a whole is finally starting to see a decline in the birth of drug-dependent babies.
However, in Tennessee, it’s a mix of both good and bad. Some counties are seeing an uptick, some are decreasing and some are just remaining the same.
In the first 19 days in 2019, 30 babies were born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome or drug dependent. However, with prevention and more mothers seeking treatment than years prior, Tennessee doctors are hoping the state can start improving more.
This would be great news for taxpayers. In 2016, the average baby with NAS cost TennCare over $40,000. The hope is to continue to preventing the birth of babies with NAS and the benefit is being able to reinvest some of our tax dollars.
