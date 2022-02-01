NASHVILLE (WSMV)- It can be fun to occasionally scroll through social media and see photos of friends on vacation or out with their significant other. However, researcher Gary Lewandowski believes that social media may not always be great for relationships.
Rather than actually getting a realistic look into another person’s relationship, social media can create a false representation of a couple’s life.
“We get to see all their best moments, all the fun times they're having together,” Dr. Gary Lewandowski, a researcher at Monmouth University said. “And it's easy to forget that those really are other couples’ highlights, right? It's only the best times. And so you start getting this almost misguided representation of what other people's relationships are like and easy to start thinking like, wow, all they do is go out together.”
Lewandowski believes that social media can can be a slippery slope, making people believe that everyone’s relationship is perfect and doubt their own relationships. Social media can create relationship imposter syndrome.
“So it starts allowing you to develop a little bit of a relationship imposter syndrome where you start doubting your relationship,” he said. “Even though it's wonderful, even though it's fantastic because you're getting this misrepresentation of couples and what you think other people's relationships are like. It can warp your expectations, and then allow you to be a little bit too harsh toward your own relationship.”
Lewandowski said that partners should consider sharing some of those experiences on social media and holding on to some moments just for themselves.
