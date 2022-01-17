4WARN meteorologist Stefano DiPietro explains what determines the consistency of our snowfall with each storm.

NASHVILLE (WSMV)- All different types of snow have been seen in the first couple of weeks of 2022.

From light and fluffy snow to slushy and messy, not all snow is the same.

When we talk about the snow ratio, we’re trying to determine what the consistency of the snowfall will be.

This helps forecast the snow totals throughout Middle Tennessee. To determine consistency, factors such as the wetness and fluffiness of snow, how tightly it will pack together, and if the snow will stack up together more quickly are considered.

These factors can determine how much snow Middle Tennessee receives. The colder air, the higher the snow ratio will be, and the higher snow totals we will see.

 

