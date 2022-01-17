NASHVILLE (WSMV)- All different types of snow have been seen in the first couple of weeks of 2022.
From light and fluffy snow to slushy and messy, not all snow is the same.
When we talk about the snow ratio, we’re trying to determine what the consistency of the snowfall will be.
This helps forecast the snow totals throughout Middle Tennessee. To determine consistency, factors such as the wetness and fluffiness of snow, how tightly it will pack together, and if the snow will stack up together more quickly are considered.
These factors can determine how much snow Middle Tennessee receives. The colder air, the higher the snow ratio will be, and the higher snow totals we will see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.