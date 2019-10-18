How safe is the water you're drinking on airplanes?
You may want to think twice before ordering coffee or tea on your next flight. Have you ever thought about where that water comes from?
Environmental experts say the water used to make drinks like coffee and tea on planes isn't always safe to drink...depending who you fly.
“I get all my water from here, at the terminal,” said one JetBlue passenger at BNA.
A recent study released by the Hunter College New York City Food Policy Center ranks JetBlue as having the worst water among airlines. Along with JetBlue, Spirit airlines also ranked poorly.
“I thought everything was bottled anyway so I can't imagine how it could be worse,” said another passenger flying Spirit Airlines.
News4 found out if you order a cup of water on the plane that will always come from a bottle. But coffee or tea, turns out, that comes from the same water source used for the toilets.
“It has to come from somewhere I guess,” said Brittany Glassman who is traveling home to Ft. Lauderdale.
The federal government requires airlines to test their water tanks for coliform bacteria and possible E. coli. According to the study, some airlines tested poorly causing the concern unhealthy bacteria could be in some of that water.
Alaska Airlines and Allegiant came in at the top of the list for the safest water to drink.
The takeaway here is be careful what you order and pay attention to where it's coming from.
