NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News 4 has one-on-one interview with Metro's COVID Task Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir.
Jahangir explained if Nashville and Tennessee to distribute the vaccine.
"The other thing about this vaccine is there's an expiration date that's not that long," Jahangir said. "So the moment you open up that vial, you have to give the vaccine and what we don't want to do is waste any doses so there. So they're going to be pretty aggressive about making sure the people who want it and fit the criteria, get it."
In Nashville, Jahangir said Metro Health has planning the vaccine and purchased the freezers to store them. He added they have people and infrastructure in place as well.
"So I feel very confident that when the vaccine comes to Nashville and to Tennessee in general that the plan is there to put the vaccine in arms maybe as early as this weekend," Jahangir said.
Jahangir also explained how Metro Health officials are getting residents to trust the process.
"Remember, we don't talk about polio or measles much anymore because vaccines that went through a similar process in the 1950's that we trusted and got out there and I think this vaccine is going to be the same way," Jahangir said.
Finally, Jahangir explained why the vaccine is so important.
"I think people need to be realistic that the only way we're going to get beyond this pandemic is if there's about 70-80% of people in our community get this vaccine and there's herd immunity through this vaccine," Jahangir said.
