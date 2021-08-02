NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Technology can be used for both education and entertainment, but how much screen time is too much for your children?
Like most 5-year-olds, Taytum loves her screen time. But her mom says at times it can become addicting.
“We will take the device or whatever it is from her and sometimes she will throw a whole fit and that’s okay. We tell her in order to receive it again she has to be mature," Robinette Eckers, Taytum's mother, said.
With technology use on the rise, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Stacy Jagger, says this dilemma is common.
But too much screen time could dysregulate a child’s nervous system.
“If you find your child’s nervous system is dysregulated, they are either going to be super revved up where their behavior is off the charts of if they are in a parasympathetic dorsal collapse response what you're going to see is a child that is withdrawn," Jagger said.
To avoid these side effects, Jagger recommends the LOVE system.
- L- Limit your child’s screen time 1-2 hours a day
- O- Offer your child experiences instead of entertainment
- V- Validate your child’s sadness
- E- Express empathy and excitement that you have found a solution
“When you explain that you are taking away their screen time and replacing it with a connection, They will probably throw a fit in the beginning. But when they start to see that they are getting their true connection needs met they will calm down and be okay with it," she said.
With boundaries already in place, Eckers believes her little one will one day learn to let go.
“We do want to have some patience or grace for her to make that adjustment and I don’t think she will have any problems with that," Eckers said.
