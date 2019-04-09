The NFL Draft is a huge event that comes with a huge price tag, but also has the potential to generate millions.
“Cities are either growing are dying,” Butch Spyridon, President of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, said.
Nashville is definitely growing, but that comes with a cost. “It's probably a $20 million production overall and the lion share of that, a significant lion share, is the NFL,” Spyridon said.
While we don't have the exact breakdown of the draft bill yet, we know the city has split the cost on a lot of things with the league. “We've ended up trading. ‘Well, you were going to pay for that. I'll pay for that, you pay for this.’ It's been a very fluid partnership,” Spyridon explaind. “[The] city did not roll over. The NFL is not getting a free ride. They're having budget woes every day and that's a good thing for Nashville.”
The NCVC is footing a big chunk of the city's security overtime bill, donating $200,000 to Metro Police and $100,000 to Metro Fire.
“Our job is to market the city. We have a chance to showcase the city on a literally global sage… We wouldn't be doing this if the goal wasn't for the city to benefit financially.”
The CVC does not have an estimate of how much revenue this will bring in for the city just, yet but News4 will report that number as soon as it’s made public.
