NASHVILLE (WSMV) - What are you willing to pay for a protest?
The numbers are in, and we now know what some of the recent demonstrations are costing Nashville.
News4 submitted an open records request to find out just how much was spent.
Protests cost the city in more ways than one. It's not just money, but it also takes resources and time to protect the protesters themselves, as well as the rest of the city.
As for whether it's worth it, it depends on who you ask.
Recently, hundreds took to the streets calling for changes within the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Five days earlier, protesters locked arms through cemented barrels outside CoreCivic headquarters. That day, more than 70 officers and 18 supervisors were pulled from patrolling Nashville neighborhoods. There were 62 people who called police for non-emergency help during that time who had to wait.
As for the monetary costs, MNPD spent $3,147 on overtime for officers at the CoreCivic protest. For the Black Lives Matter march, they had to spend $6,975. That comes to a total of $10,123.
"When we're at a time of a budget crunch and trying to find $1.9 million in savings, it's just not appropriate to have to spend that kind of money on something that's not really a necessity," said FOP President James Smallwood.
"It's not a lot of money whenever it comes to people's lives and protecting lives," said Dr. Judy Cummings with Nashville Organized for Action and Hope.
There's also the debate about protesters breaking the law.
"I know, for some people, it looks like people are being ... you know ... why are they all out here, why are they sitting in the street ... laying in the street, well you haven't listened, and so this is the way we get your attention," Cummings said.
"I would have to disagree, you know. You have the ability to peacefully assemble, but you're not allowed to break the law, and that's what it boils down to," Smallwood said.
Additionally, there are often court costs associated with these protests. For example, during the CoreCivic protests, 20 people were arrested.
