NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After weeks of anticipation, the new bill allowing Tennesseans to carry a gun without a permit took effect in our state Thursday morning.

Governor holds ceremonial signing for permitless carry bill Gov. Bill Lee held a public signing for the constitutional carry bill on Wednesday afternoon.

The law allows Tennesseans 21 and older, as well as military members between the ages of 18 and 20, to carry a gun without a permit and without needing to pass a gun safety course.

Tennessee holding year-long tax-free holiday for gun safety equipment For the first time ever, Tennessee will hold a sales tax holiday exclusively for gun safety equipment.

The legislation also includes tougher penalties for gun-related crimes.

News4 reached out to police departments across Middle Tennessee to see if any departmental protocols or procedures will be altered with the new bill taking effect.

As of Thursday morning, a few departments reached back.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told News4:

"As with any changes to state statutes, officers will receive roll call training regarding that change and will respond accordingly. Officers are already very familiar in dealing with armed persons as a large number of Tennesseans are already permitted to carry."

The Brentwood Police Department told News4 in part:

"The department and its members are aware of the new law and will deal with each situation on a case by case basis."

The La Vergne Police Department said:

"Our protocol will not change moving forward regarding the new permitless carry law. We will always investigate calls that come in, and if there is no other factors involved that a person simply carrying a firearm we will disengage. We are also waiting for guidance from the Tennessee Chief of Police Association on this matter."

Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell told News4:

"We will not need to develop new protocols based on this legislation. We hope that citizens will educate themselves and be more specific about the "suspicious activity" they are witnessing. We encourage citizens to remain responsible gun owners and continue to encourage individuals to seek training. We believe that anyone carrying a firearm should be proficient with the weapon and should seek training as required in previous years."

News4 reached out to several additional Midstate police departments that we have yet to hear back from.

Follow News4 for updates.