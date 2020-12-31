NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When doctors say 'herd immunity' it has nothing to do with cattle, but it does have to do with working as a 'herd.'
"When a substantial portion of the population is immune, then the virus we're trying to prevent has a hard time finding someone to get to, to infect," said infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University.
That leads to a drop in cases, but just how many of us need to get vaccinated for coronavirus?
Dr. Schaffner says there's no exact number, more of a ballpark figure.
“COVID is more contagious than chickenpox, but not quite as contagious as measles," he said. "So we think we'll have to get up around 70 percent of the population protected.”
And how long will that take?
"I always believe in under-promising, and over-delivering," Dr. Schaffner said. "So what I've been saying is if we all get vaccinated, next Thanksgiving, maybe a near normal Thanksgiving."
A strategy he says protects more than just those who can get the vaccine, but also those who can't — like the immunocompromised or some people with cancer.
"We're like the blocking backs, protecting the quarterback. And so that way we protect the frail among us," Dr. Schaffner said.
Dr. Schaffner added that further research will also show whether or not having COVID-19 previously provides long-term immunity, and if so, that will further strengthen the nation's herd immunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.