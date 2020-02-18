News4 has found a cure for overpriced prescriptions and how sometimes not using your insurance can actually save you money.
It's no secret how much prescription medications can cost.
Out of pocket or even with insurance, a single prescription can sometimes cost you more than $100 just for a single prescription.
“The price of prescriptions has skyrocketed,” said Dr. Marla Klein who is a dermatologist.
Dr. Klein started telling her patients about GoodRx, a prescription drug saving service anyone can use.
“It’s an app that you can put on your phone or you can look up on the computer and it will tell you, based on your zip code, all the local pharmacies around you and what they're charging for each prescription,” said Klein.
News4 wanted to know how much money you can save by using GoodRx, so we went online to find some examples.
Omeprazole, which is used to treat heartburn, could cost someone more than $80. That’s the average retail price.
However, pick it up without insurance, using a GoodRx coupon and you're going to pay less than $10 at a Nashville Kroger.
And Tamiflu, which is used to treat some kinds of the flu, will cost you $27 at Kroger, with a GoodRx coupon.
When News4 consumer reporter Lindsay Bramson called her insurance company, she was told a 5-day supply of Tamiflu, with insurance, would cost more than $130.
“Something that might be $1,000 for a skin cancer cream at one place, could be $150 at another place,” said Klein.
While GoodRx only works if you're paying without insurance, Klein says it's still good to do your research and see if the coupon price is cheaper than your co-payment.
“It’s bad when you see you're paying more because you have insurance than if you paid cash,” said Klein.
GoodRx is extremely easy to use.
You can pull it up on your computer or even download the app on your phone, so you always have it. You click on the coupon you want and then take it the pharmacy with you when you go to pick up your prescription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.