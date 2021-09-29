NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we get ready to turn the calendar this month into October, our weather pattern is going to start to quickly change here in the MidState. The average first frost here in the Midstate tends to happen somewhere around mid to late October.
During the day, the sun heats the earth. As we cool off overnight that heat is rising. The air just above the surface cools and starts to drop down to right around the 30s. It forces that moisture to form on the ground. But when the temperature drops below freezing, that moisture can freeze and turn into frost.
