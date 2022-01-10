NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As the winter months move along, you will probably notice more potholes across our area Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. This is especially true after our most recent snowfall.
Local auto mechanic Tim Green said that Potholes can cause serious damage to vehicles.
"You see a lot of potholes generally, just because of all the ice and things that we get, especially if you're down here in the south," Green said. "You're gonna see a lot of bear rims, bent suspension components, and cars knocked out of alignment. Those are probably the biggest problems that we see whenever we got a lot of potholes."
Potholes are formed after small cracks form in the pavement from regular traffic or even plow trucks going over roadways during winter months.
As rain or melted snow comes runs into those cracks, the water pulls underneath the main part of that roadway.
As the temperature changes and fluctuates, freezing and thawing weaken roadways more. They get forced upward, and the water seeps down a little more.
A gap is left in the roadway, leaving it completely weakened. As traffic flow resumes and continues to go over the weakened roadway, it collapses in on itself. That's how potholes form.
