Nobody wants a noisy neighbor, especially if person making the noise doesn't even live there.
Metro council passed new limits that affect some neighborhoods where short-term rental properties are popping up.
Council set a deadline of January 1, 2022, for investors to get short-term rental permits in residential multi-family zoning districts, known as RM zoning.
RM zoning includes a lot of residential areas that allow more than just single family homes or duplexes.
What that means is, if a person or a company wants to buy or build on property in those zoned areas, they won’t be able to do that, unless they live in the unit.
"Starting January 1, 2022, if you are an investor looking to make money off of short-term rentals, you will no longer be able to get a permit in residential, multi-family zoning districts," said Sean Braisted, a spokesperson for the Metro Codes Department.
In one council district, the number of short-term rentals where the owner does not live on the property vastly outnumber the number of owner-occupied rentals.
For example, in the downtown and Germantown district, there are 1301 short-term rentals that are not owner-occupied, versus 180 STR’s that are owner-occupied.
John Summers represents a group of neighbors trying to stem the what he calls “the erosion of Nashville as we know it.” His group is fighting to protect neighborhoods from the onslaught of bachelor parties and tourists who rent mainly from absentee owners.
Summers is happy about the two-year time limit, although he said neighbors won’t see the effect right away.
"In the short term, you won't see anything immediate," Summers said.
Summers said one side effect of the increase in short-term rentals is that it makes the affordable housing crisis worse.
“So many apartment buildings are being taken over and turned totally into short-term rental operations," Summers said.
That's because short-term rentals are so profitable.
If you have a complaint about a short-term rental in your neighborhood, there’s a hotline you can call: 435-STR-HELP. Metro Codes said if there is something urgent - like a loud party in the middle of the night- call the metro police department's non-emergency number.
