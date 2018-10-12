Facebook has announced that 30 million user accounts were recently hacked in a security breach. You may be wondering if your account is affected, and Facebook has released a webpage where you can check to see if your account was compromised.
STEPS TO CHECK IF YOU'RE AFFECTED
- Login to Facebook and go to the Facebook Help Center page about the security breach - you can access it here.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the help page, toward the bottom Facebook will give you a quick response if your account is affected or not, along with any added details.
IF your account is affected:
Facebook will tell you at the bottom of the page what kinds of information hackers had access to as part of the attack.
They say the types of access are broken down into three categories:
CATEGORY 1 - Hackers stole name and contact information, this impacted 15 million people of the 30 million impacted accounts.
CATEGORY 2 - In addition to names and contact information, Facebook revealed hackers could have gained access to "username, gender, locale/language, relationship status, religion, hometown, self-reported current city, birthdate, device types used to access Facebook, education, work, the last 10 places they checked into or were tagged in, website, people or Pages they follow, and the 15 most recent searches. At least 14 million Facebook users were affected by this hack.
CATEGORY 3 - Facebook found hackers gained access but did not obtain any information. This affected approximately 1 million users.
