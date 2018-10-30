Many parents are concerned about the weather heading into Halloween night, when many kids and kids at heart hit the streets looking to fill their buckets and bags with yummy treats.
Franklin Police has had several inquiries about the weather and what happens when it rains. They are advising residents that decisions about trick-or-treating are typically made by individual neighborhoods and HOAs.
"Residents should monitor their neighborhood social media or consult with their HOA regarding any cancellation or postponement due to inclement weather," said Lt. Charles Warner with Franklin Police.
Lt. Warner says parents should monitor weather forecasts and conditions when deciding about trick-or-treating.
So what do you do when it rains and you don't want to go outside?
Lifestyle blogger and mom AnnMarie John writes on her website that there are several alternatives to trick-or-treating such as finding trick-or-treating events at your local nursing home or community center. You can also throw a costume party and have a candy scavenger hunt or have a scary movie night instead.
Whatever you choose to do, we hope that you have a safe and fun Halloween and hopefully the rain holds off for a little while.
