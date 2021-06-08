NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We've been talking a lot about the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, but something we haven't touched on yet is what exactly goes in to creating a hurricane.
What formula do we need to get these storms to actually develop? It all starts with thunderstorm development over the ocean. That rising moisture condenses and creates clouds which eventually creates a thunderstorm.
The fuel source is that warm ocean water. The ocean temperatures must be over 80 degrees to supply enough energy to actually sustain these thunderstorms. Once we get an organized group of clouds and thunderstorms, we see that circulation formed with winds of less than 38 miles per hour. That's the tropical depression a tropical storm. The circulation is intensifying winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, and when that circulation really strengthens up, and we have winds of 74 miles per hour or more.
That is the beginning of a hurricane, and hurricanes are rated on something called the Safari Simpson scale. It's just a rating of the wind speed.
A Category one hurricane is wind speeds between 74 and 95 miles per hour. We expect minimal damage with this, but then once we move to a category two hurricane, the wind speeds pick up 96 to 110 mph and extensive damage is expected.
At these speeds, you can see the trees beginning to bend a little bit.
We move on to a category three storm with devastating damage at 111 to 129 miles per hour. You can really see those trees are bending the flag is whipping back and forth a little bit more.
A category four hurricane is catastrophic damage with winds of 130 to 156 miles per hour. Everything is blown off the screen with a Category Five with winds of 157, or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.