NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While some of you may think of it as a recreational activity geared towards hunters, skeet shooting is seeing a considerable boom competitively.
Passionate Olympics viewers may have seen some skeet shooting from the Tokyo Olympics on Monday morning on News 4.
"It's pretty addicting," Johnathon Savage of The Webb School in Bell Buckle said.
"You are going to need to shoot 250-500 targets sometimes per day," Dr. Phillip Patterson Sr. said.
To compete with the Webb School, you need more than just a gun.
"You have to follow the rules and guidelines. Courtesy and safety are primary issues," Patterson said.
First, a person needs to take a hunter's safety course. It takes a couple of hours a day, for a couple of weeks, to earn it. The Webb School expects a higher score.
Team members Savage, Fayth Layne, and Gracie Hensley spend a lot of time practicing on and away from the range.
"This is often described as a thinking man's game," Hensley said. "A lot of what we practice is actually mental."
They're all hopeful, just like their opponents, to one day make it to the big stage. Of course, having an Olympic coach sure helps.
"To be at this level of this sport, you pursue an Olympic coach," Layne said. "My coach is Craig Hancock. He teaches me a lot of these things."
As many as 592 shooters were at the state competition in Tennessee this year. More than 2,300 students compete throughout the state, with a significant increase of students competing over the last two years.
