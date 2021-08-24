WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – Many in Waverly and surrounding communities are asking how entire communities could be washed away by raging floodwaters.
The cleanup continues from devastating and just downright historical flooding through parts of Middle Tennessee. This past week, tremendous amounts of rain fell in just 24 hours on Saturday from Stewart Houston Humphreys Dixon and parts of Hickman County. All of this was within 24 hours or even less in some locations.
Ten, 15, or even over 17 inches of rainfall falling in just one day, that in itself is going to cause some pretty significant flooding. The reason that we had all of that rainfall, all of those numbers is look at this heavier rain from Saturday, just sort of training over the same areas from Stewart County, all the way through Hickman County this rain was relentless.
It came down heavy, and it came down for quite a while from the early stages of the morning really up until the start of the afternoon. Then we got just a little bit of a break before the second round of rain, it came in later in the day, but it's not just the amount of rain. It's how quickly it came down that really exacerbated some of this flooding. So here's a great example. This is from our McEwen rain gauge. This is in the northeastern portions of Humphreys county now between around 12 and 5 am. We received just over three inches of rain, but look at every hour after that between five and six, six and seven and between seven and 8 am each time receiving over three inches of rainfall totaling for over nine inches of rain in just three hours so here's how it went down well we have heavy rain like that, and it's coming down at rates like that three to even four inches per hour.
The rain can't actually get absorbed into the ground like it normally would. It runs off into rivers and creeks and small streams, they cannot handle that amount of extra water, so the flooding occurs we're talking 1000s upon millions of gallons of extra water.
And as for those creeks and streams narrow, the water level rise, the flow becomes faster, and that's why we saw that flooding.
