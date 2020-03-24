How COVID-19 is affecting expecting mothers, and what area hospitals are doing to help

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Some moms-to-be will have to give birth without their partners in the room. It’s happening at some New York hospitals.
Vanderbilt Medical University Center and TriStar Medical are allowing one person in the delivery room with mom.
But with new changes happening each day there are concerns that might not be an option for expectant parents.
Stacey Russell is expecting her second child in May.
She said with this pregnancy during the pandemic she’s having to go into ultrasound visits alone.
“Zoey is measuring really big and my water is getting higher than what they would like. It’s tough that Thomas cant be in there with me to see, to hear what they have to say about that.”
Russell is giving birth at St. Thomas.
The hospital is allowing Stacey’s husband into the delivery room.
“You can still have a support person with you in delivery and the C-section operating room. But if they take her earlier I dont know what’s going to be in place in 3 weeks. I’m trying to be devil’s advocate because from one stand point I get it. They want everyone to be healthy, they want to protect their workers,” said Russell.
Doctors said by only allowing the patient into office visits and only one person into the delivery rooms they are reducing the number of chances the virus could spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.