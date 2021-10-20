NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As fall starts to settle in, the night weather begins to get cooler and chillier. The amount of cloud cover that occurs significantly impacts the overnight temperatures will be in the middle of the night.
How the weather warms up during the day is simple. The solar radiation from the sun heats the ground, which heats the surface and the air just above the surface.
But overnight, the amount of cloud cover can make a difference. All the solar radiation that was absorbed by the ground that heat starts to escape back into the space.
But if something is blocking it from doing that, not all of it gets out of there.
What the clouds can do is that they can trap some of that radiation. They can readmit some of that heat back to the surface. As a result, the overnight becomes a little bit warmer.
On a clear night, there’s not any cloud cover. The heat that's escaping from the ground in the middle of the night, that can escape right into the atmosphere.
That's why on clear and calm nights, we tend to see that temperature drop a little bit more. Whereas on a cloudy or night, the overnight low will be a little bit on the higher side.
