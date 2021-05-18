NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee will head to West Tennessee today as a crack in a major interstate bridge highlight's our state's growing infrastructure needs.

Here in Nashville, Metro Public Works and TDOT say there are no bridges in Davidson County that are raising any concern similar to what's happening in Memphis.

News4 looked at how many bridges are in Davidson County, how often they're checked and any replacement projects planned.

Metro Public Works says they monitor about 325 bridges in the county — not including Metro Parks or railroad bridges.

Records obtained show TDOT maintains about 455 bridges in Davidson County alone, while also being responsible for 7,000 in Middle Tennessee and 20,000 statewide.

These bridges are inspected at least every two years and TDOT says if there are any issues, the time between inspections will decrease to less than two years.

TDOT says while the average age of Tennessee's bridges is 44 years, they can't rely on the age of a bridge to determine if it will have significant maintenance issues.

In Memphis, the bridge repair project will be completed in two phases, with both needing to be completed before the bridge is reopened.

At this point TDOT does not have a projected reopening date.

Kiewit Infrastructure Group was tapped by TDOT to complete the first phase of repairs. The company will bring in 11,000 pounds of steel from Kentucky to put plates on both sides of the support beams.

In Phase Two, a contractor out of Nebraska will be brought in to permanently fix the cracked beam.

Work could begin as early as Wednesday, when the steel is expected to be ready to use.

There is no timeline for when cars will be able to safely cross the bridge again.