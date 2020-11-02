NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you've already cast your vote ahead of Election Day, you might be wondering how your ballot will be counted.
Here in Nashville, the Davidson County Election Commission expects about 34,000 absentee ballots to be processed on Election Day. Their plan is to start counting them by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Counting you ballot involves two machines and several pairs of hands.
All the ballots the commission receives are locked up and stored in a bin in a secure room.
On Election Day those bins have to be opened by a Democratic and Republican commission so they can begin counting.
The white mailing envelopes are run through a machine to open them quickly
Then election officials take out the yellow envelope that holds your actual ballot and verify your signature to make sure it matches what they have on file.
The yellow envelopes are then run through another machine, which then gives officials access to a voter’s ballot.
Then the real work begins to making sure your ballot is counted.
The ballots are taken out of the yellow envelope and someone will have to touch each one to make sure it goes through the scanner correctly.
"The ballots have been folded so we have to, to the extent possible, get the folds out and make this ballot lie flat so it would run through the scanner," said Davidson County Election Commission Administrator Jeff Roberts. "So a lot of handwork would have to happen before we can actually scan your ballot on Election Day.”
The ballots are stacked up and run through the machine.
"We would put them on the machine, push the button and it would start sucking those ballots in and counting them as it does," Roberts said. "If it has an issue with one of the ballots, it spits it out into one of the slots."
Some of the issues they could have with a ballot include if a voter didn't bubble in their selection and instead drew a circle or X around their selection on the ballot.
Roberts says if that happens a person would have to look at the ballot to determine who the person voted for.
He says whenever ballots aren’t filled out right, it makes it harder for the commission to meet their midnight deadline for having all the ballots counted.
You can still get your mail-in ballot to the Davidson County Election Commission, but Roberts suggests at this last hour, to not put it in the mail.
He suggests taking your ballot to the 901 Broadway post office. Go inside and hand it to a clerk.
In some states you can postmark your ballot for Election Day and it will be counted after the election, but that isn't the case in Tennessee.
The election commission will have to have your ballot before the polls close.
