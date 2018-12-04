HOUSTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Houston County man was arrested by TBI agents after the body of his live-in girlfriend was found in their home.
TBI agents and Houston County Sheriff's Department investigators went to the home on Old Stewart Road to check on the welfare of 72-year-old Dorris Ann Braithwaite after family members told investigators they had not heard from her in some time.
When investigators arrived, the found Braithwaite dead on the floor of the home and that due to the condition of her body, she had been dead for several weeks or months.
Investigators arrested 64-year-old Robert Calvin Mark and charged him with one count of abuse of a corpse. Mark was booked into Houston County Jail on $750,000 bond.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Braithwaite to find out how she died.
