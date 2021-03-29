HOUSTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Houston County Fire is warning residents to be on the lookout for a donkey on the loose.
The fire department says the donkey was spotted on the 1200 block of Old Stewart Road.
If you're getting out in Houston County this morning, make sure to take caution and keep your eyes peeled for the donkey and other potential hazards.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.