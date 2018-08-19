A Houston County man is behind bars after he was arrested and charged in connection with his wife's death.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation on Saturday, shortly after Houston County deputies found 50-year-old Donnita Spears dead in her home on Barber Highway.
Officials said the investigation found information that implicated her husband, 51-year-old Kinney Louis Spears of Erin, Tenn.
Spears was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide. He is being held at the Houston County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
