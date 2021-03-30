NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New information just released from the building industry shows the top home features in demand in the wake of COVID-19.
Today we’re sharing what you need to know if you're looking to buy or thinking of selling.
"When we actually got back and started to look for houses, it was far more competitive than what we expected. It's insane.”
Insane and frustrating — that's how Rebeccah Erhard describes her family's home-buying experience after recently moving back to the Midstate.
"Any kind of flexibility to choose based on style, based on preference, based on any kind of preference at all of what you want as a home buyer, it's no longer a luxury,” she said.
Houses are selling so quickly — many times, sight unseen.
New information just out from the National Association of Home Builders shows top preferences for home buyers in 2021- in the wake of Covid-19.
They include more bedrooms and bathrooms than year's past, laundry rooms, patios and front porches, walk-in pantries, and Energy Star windows.
3:12 "People are sitting around their house working, saying, ‘Oh goodness, I don't have a quiet enough space, or space that has enough light to make me feel like I'm not working in a dungeon and getting the best productivity,’" said Jeff Checko, Advantage Relocation and Development director at RE/MAX.
Checko says despite home buyers' wish lists, the market is a wakeup call to reality.
"In this market, it's so busy that people are buying whatever they can get their hands on," he said.
A message for other buyers: be prepared to act fast.
"It’s really difficult to process these big decisions in the timeline that this market dictates,” Erhard said. “You just don't have time to really think.”
Checko says it's tempting to sell and harvest the equity on your home, but just keep in mind the challenges trying to get a fair deal on the backend when you turn around to buy.
