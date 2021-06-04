NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of households turning to independent homeschooling jumped significantly during the pandemic.
Like most parents, Allison Maltby had to face virtual learning at the very beginning of the pandemic.
“At the beginning of the summer we didn’t know what was going to happen with the schools,” said Maltby.
But Maltby heard about a teacher in her community who started up the Daisy Homeschool Co-op. Shortly after, she decided to let her son join them.
“They did everything they were doing in regular schools. He was with second graders as well and he is a first-grader. So, it was a good experience for him,” Maltby stated.
“We just tried to really use it as an adventure by doing lots of field trips and doing a lot of outside of the classroom learning,” said Hilary Flynn, Teacher of Daisy Homeschool Co-op.
These families aren’t alone. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 11.1% of households with school-age children were homeschooled in Fall 2020, more than tripling the average percentage of 3.3 prior to the pandemic.
Although these families do not plan to continue homeschooling next year, they say it’s a great option for parents who prefer it.
“I think that every kid needs something different and being in tune with your kid is really important,” said Flynn.
