NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health has received negative test results for household contacts of the first case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Tennessee, according to a news release.
The TDH State Public Health Laboratory tested the individuals on Thursday for infection with COVID-19. Tests on two unrelated people are also negative.
Tennessee has one case of COVID-19, an adult male from Williamson County who recently traveled out of state. The victim traveled from Boston to Nashville recently. Battle Ground Academy confirmed the victim’s child attended the school.
BGA closed on Friday and Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District closed Friday and will close on Monday to clean the buildings.
The patient has a mild illness and is isolated at home. Health care providers and public health workers are providing guidance to the family to prevent further spread of illness.
COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States and the overall risk to the general public remains low, according to the TDH. At this time no additional precautions are recommended for Tennesseans to take beyond normal practices to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses .
These include :
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available online. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online.
