NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Household chores may help boost children's grades in the classroom.
Associate Psychology Professor Diana Leyva and her colleagues wondered how household chores could create learning opportunities at home for children.
They made several discoveries after parents were given simple tips to engage children in household chores.
“What we discovered is, when parents were given simple tips to engage children in household chores, children had a larger vocabulary over time, and they were also more willing to learn compared to parents who were not given these tips,” Leyva said.
There are four simple tips for parents. The first one is to make grocery lists with their children of things that they are going to buy when they go to the store. This is a great way for children to practice their writing and reading skills.
“If they’re older kids and they know their letters and numbers, they can use them, but if they’re younger, they can draw pictures or a combination of pictures and a few letters and numbers,” Leyva said.
The next tip is to practice math while you’re cooking and setting the table. Parents can ask their kids to grab a certain number of apples from the fridge or utensils from the kitchen drawer. By doing this, children can practice their adding and subtracting.
“You can ask your child to help gather the ingredients by saying things like, ‘Can you get me four apples from the fridge,’” Leyva said. “If you’re setting the table, you can also ask your children to help you by asking, “How many forks and knives do we need today?’”
The third tip is to encourage children to tell stories during mealtime. These can be stories about anything.
“One thing that we know is that when children engage with their parents in these conversations, children have better school success later on,” Leyva said.
The final tip is for parents to use the language that they feel most comfortable with. For example, some parents feel pressured to use English because their children use it in school.
“However, parents should use the language they feel most comfortable with because this is the language that helps them express better their thoughts and their feelings,” Leyva said. “And one thing that we know is that when children have a good foundation in one language, let’s say, Spanish, they can use this knowledge as a building block to learning a second language.”
Leyva, who primarily works with Latino families, said these tips will help parents of all backgrounds.
