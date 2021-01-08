TN Rep. Glen Casada
 

Rep. Glen Casada (R-Franklin)

 
 TN General Assembly

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The current House Speaker has released a statement on the federal investigation at the former speaker’s office on Friday morning as authorities raid multiple state Republican legislative locations. 

Federal investigators were spotted holding boxes and walking out of Former House Speaker Glen Casada’s home. Those federal authorities remain at his home.

Federal authorities are also raiding Casada and State Rep. Robin Smith's offices inside the Cordell Hull building on Friday morning.

Sources tell News 4 other raids will take place concerning this investigation.

Current Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he has been "contacted by federal authorities regarding an ongoing investigation related to the former speaker’s office."

"I have been, and I will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities as their investigation continues. On the advice of both Ethics and Legal Counsel, I am placing everyone that was subject to the execution of today’s search warrants on administrative leave until further notice," Sexton said in a statement on Friday.

At 11:30 a.m., Sexton will provide an update on the investigation at the Cordell Hull Building. News 4 will stream the news conference by clicking here.

Casada was the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives from January through August 2019. He resigned amid a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages as well as additional allegations of misconduct.

It is unclear at this time why federal authorities are raiding Casada’s office.

Speaking during a coronavirus press briefing Friday morning, Governor Bill Lee said he was made aware of the FBI raids but knows very little.

News4 has crews at several of the raid locations on Friday morning. Continue to follow News4 for updates.

 

