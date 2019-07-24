NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The House Republican Caucus selected Rep. Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, to be the nominee to become the next Speaker of the House during a meeting at the Tennessee State Capitol on Wednesday morning.

Sexton received 41 votes on the fourth ballot to defeat Rep. Curtis Johnson, R-Clarksville, to win the nomination.

Sexton would replace current Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, who announced he would resign on Aug. 2 after the caucus held a “no-confidence” vote in May.

Sexton said if he was elected House speaker “those who left employment here will not be back and some of those who work here now will not be back.”

Sexton is currently the House Majority Caucus Chairman.

“I congratulate Cameron Sexton on becoming the Republican nominee for House Speaker. Today’s election marks a new beginning for the House and the entire General Assembly," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, in a news release. "I look forward to working with Cameron Sexton to build upon our success as a majority and secure a better future for the people of Tennessee.”

Also nominated for House Speaker were Reps. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, Jay Reedy, R-Erin, and Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville.

Hill was eliminated on the third ballot with Sexton picking up 27 votes and Johnson 23 votes.

On the second ballot, Carter and Williams were eliminated. Johnson picked up 19 votes, Sexton 17 votes and Hill 16 votes.

Reedy was eliminated after receiving one vote on the first ballot. Sexton received 18 votes on the first ballot.

Casada has been under fire after lewd texts were discovered between him and his former chief of staff.

Gov. Bill Lee has called for a special session on Aug. 23 for the House to vote on the new speaker.

The Democrat House Caucus said it did not plan on nominating a candidate to run against whoever won the nomination.

Whoever comes out of Wednesday’s caucus meeting with the full Republican backing will have enough support to become the next speaker.