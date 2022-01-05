Jeremy Faison basketball ejection

Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Faison appears to try to pull down the pants of a referee after he was ejected from a high school basketball game on Tuesday.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee House Rep. Jeremy Faison has apologized after attempting to pull down the pants of an official during a high school basketball game in East Tennessee.

Faison, the House Republican Caucus Chairman, was attending a game at Providence Academy in Johnson City when players during the boys’ game began pushing and shoving after a loose ball.

Video the school posted on Facebook showed Faison on the floor in front of the scoring table arguing with an official. He appeared to try to pull down the pants of the official after he was asked to leave the gym.

“Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym,” Faison said in a statement posted on social media. “I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.”

The officials for the game are sanctioned by the TSSAA, though Providence Academy is not a member of the organization.

The officials report filed with the TSSAA said Faison “was removed from the game.”

Faison began his statement by saying he had always thought it was wrong when a parent loses their temper at a sporting event.

“For years I thought how wrong it is when a parent loses their temper at a sporting event. It’s not Christian and it’s not mature and it’s embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts,” Faison said in the statement.

 

