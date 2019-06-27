SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Crews in Smyrna found a home on Bantry Drive engulfed in flames when they arrived Thursday evening.
Firefighters were working to determine whether lightning had sparked the fire.
Crews worked quickly to contain the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The roof of the home suffered heavy damage.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.