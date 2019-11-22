NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire severely damaged a home in the 4100 block of Polk Forest Circle in Nashville.
Fire crews at the scene tell News4 they were originally called out for a medical call, but when they arrived a fire had broken out.
HAPPENING NOW: A fire severely damages a home on Polk Forest Circle in Nashville. Working to get more info about cause and if there were any injuries. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/dRqavQCM7a— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) November 23, 2019
A family member on scene tells me the homeowner was out of town, but another relative was here when the fire broke out. They tell me she was taken to the hospital because she was burned. Not sure on the severity. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/EQi5g1lpiQ— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) November 23, 2019
Firefighters now telling me two people were taken to the hospital. They say they were originally called out for a medical call, but when they arrived, a fire had already broken out. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) November 23, 2019
A family member told our News4 crew on scene that the homeowner was out of town, but another relative was present when the fire started. That relative was taken to the hospital because she was burned.
The conditions of the two victims are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
