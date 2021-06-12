MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Millersville Police Department announced that a house fire turned deadly Friday night.
Police said emergency crews were called to the 7600 block of S. Swift Rd for a residential structure fire around 10:00 p.m.
Multiple departments arrived to the scene and discovered that two people were inside the home when the fire started.
Police said one of the individuals was able to get out without any injuries and the other, a 69-year-old man, was not able to get out in time.
Emergency crews found the man deceased inside the home.
Police added that this is still an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.