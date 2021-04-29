RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) responded to a house fire that has displaced four adults, one teen, and one dog Thursday morning.
Fire Rescue officials said the fire at 2909 Ridgewood Drive in Christiana started in the house's garage around 8:45 a.m.
The residents of the home were safely outside already when fire crews arrived at the scene
RCFR Chief Larry Farley said heavy smoke was coming out of the garage and from inside the home before crews entered through the front door and put out the fire quickly.
Chief Farley added that most of the severe damage from the fire was contained to the garage and that some minor damage reached the attic as well.
A motorcycle found inside the garage has been reported as a total loss but the crews were able to put out the fire before any damage was done to the vehicles in the home's driveway. Most of the family's items were able to be salvaged according to RCFR.
The fire is currently under investigation by the RCFR Fire Marshal's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.