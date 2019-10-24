RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A house fire destroyed a home overnight on Huntwood Drive near White Haven.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, multiple agencies were called to the scene to put the fire out which had spread to the entire house.
Thankfully, there were no injuries and everyone inside the home managed to get out safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
