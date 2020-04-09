NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One home is destroyed following a fire in the 13000 block of Old Hickory Blvd. on Thursday night.
Fire crews are currently working a residential fire on the 13000 block of Old Hickory Blvd. This is an active scene. pic.twitter.com/CAdnRfagY3— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 10, 2020
Nashville Fire Department reported to the scene where they say the house was fully involved.
News4 was at the scene and will bring you updates online and on-air as they come available.
